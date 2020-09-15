Canada set to drop threat to impose retaliatory sanctions against U.S. aluminum -source

OTTAWA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Canada is set to drop its threat to impose retaliatory sanctions against U.S. aluminum products after Washington said it would remove its own tariffs on Canadian aluminum, a source directly familiar with matter said on Tuesday.

The source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation, said Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland would give more details about Canada’s response at a news conference at 3 p.m. eastern time (1900 GMT) on Tuesday. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese)