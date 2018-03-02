FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 8:24 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Canada taking nothing for granted about tariff exemption -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 2 (Reuters) - Canada is taking nothing for granted when it comes to a possible exemption from U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum, especially given President Donald Trump’s approving comments about trade wars on Friday, a well-placed Canadian source said.

The source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, also said Ottawa was looking at what sanctions it might impose on the United States in case it was targeted by the steel tariffs. The Canadian government said on Thursday it would retaliate if need be. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

