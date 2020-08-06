Trump says tariffs on Canadian aluminum needed to defend U.S. industry

CLYDE, Ohio, Aug 6 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Thursday said he signed a proclamation reimposing 10% tariffs on some Canadian aluminum products to protect U.S. industry.

Canada has said it would retaliate if Trump reimposed the tariffs.

Trump told workers at a Whirlpool factory in Ohio that the tariffs were necessary to defend the U.S. aluminum industry because Canadian producers had broken their commitments to stop flooding the U.S. market with cheaper Canadian aluminum.