WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States and Canada have come a long way on the U.S., Mexico and Canada trade agreement.

Meeting in Washington with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump said the countries have worked hard together and he hopes to have bipartisan support for the deal in the U.S. Congress. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and David Ljunggren; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)