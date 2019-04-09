Long-outlawed US trade policy wins WTO approval in Canada lumber dispute

GENEVA, April 9 (Reuters) - A World Trade Organization ruling approved a long-outlawed U.S. trade policy on Tuesday, when a panel of adjudicators said Washington’s use of “zeroing” to calculate anti-dumping tariffs was permissible in the case of Canadian softwood lumber.

The WTO’s long-running row over zeroing is a technical dispute that turned into a power struggle between the United States and the arbiters of international trade law. Some lawyers see it as a major factor in U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to block appointments of judges at the WTO. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)