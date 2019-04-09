Regulatory News - Americas
April 9, 2019 / 2:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Long-outlawed US trade policy wins WTO approval in Canada lumber dispute

1 Min Read

GENEVA, April 9 (Reuters) - A World Trade Organization ruling approved a long-outlawed U.S. trade policy on Tuesday, when a panel of adjudicators said Washington’s use of “zeroing” to calculate anti-dumping tariffs was permissible in the case of Canadian softwood lumber.

The WTO’s long-running row over zeroing is a technical dispute that turned into a power struggle between the United States and the arbiters of international trade law. Some lawyers see it as a major factor in U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to block appointments of judges at the WTO. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below