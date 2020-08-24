WTO largely backs Canada in lumber complaint against U.S. tariffs

BRUSSELS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization largely backed a Canadian complaint on Monday against the United States’ imposition of duties on Canadian softwood lumber exports to counter what it saw as unfair subsidies.

A three-person panel determined that the U.S. duties breached global trading rules because the United States had not shown that many of the prices paid by Canadian firms for timber on government-owned lands were too low. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alison Williams)