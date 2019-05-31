Canada, pressed on Trump tariffs threat, notes Mexico said it would press ahead with USMCA ratification

OTTAWA, May 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian government, pressed on a U.S. threat to impose tariffs on Mexico that could undermine a new continental trade pact, on Friday said Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador still planned to push for ratification of the new deal.

“The Mexican President has said today, speaking for Mexico, that Mexico intends to move ahead with its ratification process,” Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told legislators. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)