Dec 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday said it was in Canada’s interests to ratify the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement as soon as possible but did not give details.

Freeland told a televised news conference in Mexico City that Canada’s new Liberal minority government would first have to hold talks with opposition parties in the House of Commons. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Diane Craft)