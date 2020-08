OTTAWA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Canada will slap retaliatory tariffs on C$3.6 billion worth of U.S. aluminum products after the United States said it would impose punitive measures on Canadian aluminum imports, a senior official said on Friday.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told a news conference the countermeasures would be put in place by Sept. 16 to allow consultations with industry. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese )