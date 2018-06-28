FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 6:49 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Canada to offer aid to steel, aluminum industries -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, June 28 (Reuters) - Canada will offer an aid package worth between C$500 million ($376.90 million) and C$800 million to help steel and aluminum industries and workers who have been hit by U.S. tariffs, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is due to make the announcement on Friday, said the source, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the situation. The aid would be spread over several years.

$1 = 1.3266 Canadian dollars Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

