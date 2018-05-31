FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 6:53 PM / in 25 minutes

Canada to retaliate against U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 31 (Reuters) - Canada will impose retaliatory tariffs here on C$16.6 billion ($12.8 billion) worth of U.S. exports and challenge U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs under the North American Free Trade Agreement and the World Trade Organization, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday.

“We have to believe that at some point, common sense will prevail,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference, hours after the United States said it will impose tariffs on aluminum and steel imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union. “Unfortunately, the actions taken today by the American government do not seem to be headed in that direction,” Trudeau said.

($1 = C$1.2957 Canadian)

Reporting by Allison Martell Editing by Leslie Adler

