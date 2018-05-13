FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Media News
May 13, 2018 / 4:45 PM / in 16 minutes

Canada's Trudeau remains optimistic on trade deal with U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is optimistic that a new NAFTA trade deal with the United States can be reached and that a solution on U.S. tariffs for steel and aluminum imports can be found, he told German newspaper Handelsblatt.

“We are working hard to reach an agreement on the NAFTA free-trade agreement and possibly also on the question of tariffs and quotas on aluminum and steel,” Trudeau said in a pre-release excerpt from an interview to be published by the German daily on Monday. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.