Canada's Trudeau remains optimistic on trade deal with U.S.

BERLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is optimistic that a new NAFTA trade deal with the United States can be reached and that a solution on U.S. tariffs for steel and aluminum imports can be found, he told German newspaper Handelsblatt.

“We are working hard to reach an agreement on the NAFTA free-trade agreement and possibly also on the question of tariffs and quotas on aluminum and steel,” Trudeau said in a pre-release excerpt from an interview to be published by the German daily on Monday. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by David Goodman)