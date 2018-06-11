FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2018 / 9:29 PM / in a day

Quebec offers C$100 mln in loans, guarantees to firms hit by U.S. metals tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, June 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Quebec will offer C$100 million ($77.1 million) in loans and guarantees for loans to steel and aluminum companies hit by recent U.S. tariffs, the province’s economy minister said on Monday.

Companies that transform the metals and producers will benefit from the programme after the United States slapped a 25 percent tariff on steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports last month. ($1 = 1.2978 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Allison Lampert Editing by James Dalgleish)

