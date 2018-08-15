FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
August 15, 2018 / 8:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Quebec offers C$863 mln in aid to mitigate impact of U.S. tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Quebec government on Wednesday said it would invest C$863 million ($657.32 million) over five years to help mitigate the impact of U.S. tariffs on companies, including the Canadian province’s agriculture sector.

The plan would provide direct financial aid to some companies affected by the tariffs and would support investments to improve productivity, worker training and boost market diversification, Quebec’s Liberal government said in a statement.

The United States has imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports from Canada. ($1 = 1.3129 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Allison Lampert Editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.