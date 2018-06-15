U.S., China trade fight 'will lead to serious consequences' -Cargill

CHICAGO, June 15 (Reuters) - The current trade conflict between the United States and China “will lead to serious consequences for economic growth and job creation,” global commodities trader Cargill Inc said on Friday.

“The impact of trade conflict between the world’s two largest economies will lead to serious consequences for economic growth and job creation and hurt those that are most vulnerable across the globe,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago Editing by Tom Brown)