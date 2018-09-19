FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 2:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. Chamber chief says Trump can still avoid a damaging trade war

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue said on Wednesday that the Trump administration could still avoid a full-blown global trade war that erodes business confidence if it seals a trilateral NAFTA trade deal and makes progress on European trade issues in the coming weeks.

“The single biggest threat facing the economy right now is the potential for a real trade war. I don’t think we’re there right now,” Donohue told a breakfast organized by the Christian Science Monitor.

If Trump puts in place all the tariffs on Chinese goods that he has threatened and talks over the North American Free Trade Agreement break down, the potential for a damaging trade war exists, Donohue said. (Reporting by David Lawder)

