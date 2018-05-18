CORRECTED-U.S. could take 'very harsh' changes in case of China's ZTE -W.House adviser

(In 1st sentence, corrects attribution to Fox Business Network, not Fox Business News)

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is having a second look at trade remedies in the case of China telecommunications company ZTE Corp “and if there are any structural changes in their case, they will be very harsh,” White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox Business Network on Friday.

“Change of management, change of board, change of everything ... it’s up to Mr. Ross, who will make a recommendation to the president,” said Kudlow, who is President Donald Trump’s Director of the National Economic Council.

Kudlow said trade talks with China “are going very well” but added that if they don’t succeed, Trump “is prepared to take tough action on his own.” (Reporting by Eric Beech; writing by Eric Walsh; editing by Jonathan Oatis)