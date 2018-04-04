White House adviser says expects China to "play ball" on trade

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser said on Wednesday he expected China would “play ball” on trade and come to agreements that would avoid the need for the United States to implement steep tariffs on Chinese imports.

“I think we’re going to come to agreements,” White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told Fox News Channel. “I personally, my view, I believe that the Chinese will back down and will play ball.” (Reporting by Tim Ahmann Editing by James Dalgleish)