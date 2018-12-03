China soymeal futures open 2.2 pct lower after U.S.-China trade truce

BEIJING, Dec 3 (Reuters) -

* China soymeal futures opened 2.2 pct lower on Monday, hitting their lowest since June, following the agreement of a truce in the trade war between China and the United States

* The most actively traded soymeal futures on Dalian Commodity Exchange, for delivery in January, fell more than 2 percent to 2,991 yuan ($430.00) per tonne

* China and the United States agreed during the meeting of the Group of 20 (G20) leading economies in Argentina over the weekend not to impose additional trade tariffs for at least 90 days while they hold talks to resolve existing disputes

* China’s soybean futures also fell 0.6 percent to 3,324 yuan per tonne, while rapeseed meal futures fell 2.5 percent to 2,139 yuan per tonne

* Meanwhile the most actively traded cotton futures on Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, for delivery in May, rose 2 percent to 15,385 yuan per tonne

* China’s corn futures fell 1 percent to 1,934 yuan per tonne ($1 = 6.9558 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)