China's customs says has increased inspections of U.S. pork and waste imports

BEIJING, May 14 (Reuters) - China’s customs confirmed that Beijing has ramped up inspections of U.S. pork and waste imports, as Reuters reported last week.

China’s customs has also taken “regulatory steps on high risk waste imports” since May 4th, it said in the fax.

The U.S. has become the largest exporter of waste that failed checks, the customs said, but the steps are not targeting particular countries and are in line with international practice, the fax said.

China’s customs has not taken extra steps to check imports of U.S. agricultural products, and gives equal treatment to inspection of agricultural products from all countries and districts, it said. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; editing by Jason Neely)