China's NDRC says U.S. soybean cargoes will load in Aug -state media

BEIJING, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Monday that 2 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans destined for China will be loaded in August, according to state media, as it dismissed claims that China has not been purchasing U.S. agricultural products.

The National Development and Reform Commission said China bought 130,000 tonnes of soybeans, 120,000 tonnes of sorghum, 60,000 tonnes of wheat, 40,000 tonnes of pork and products, and 25,000 tonnes of cotton from the United States between July 19 and Aug. 2, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Chinese firms have applied for tariff exemptions on those purchases, the report said. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Tom Daly; editing by Christian Schmollinger)