Trump says U.S. farmers to get $15 bln in aid amid China trade spat

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday that his administration was planning to provide about $15 billion in aid to help U.S. farmers whose products may be targeted with tariffs by China amid a deepening trade spat.

“We’re going to take the highest year, the biggest purchase that China has ever made with our farmers, which is about $15 billion, and do something reciprocal to our farmers so our farmers can do well,” Trump told reporters at the White House. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu)