UPDATE 1-China likely to speed up buying of U.S. farm goods - COFCO exec

By Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh

BEIJING, May 14 (Reuters) - China is likely to speed up the buying of U.S. farm goods and will implement the phase 1 trade deal with the United States , an executive at state-owned agriculture trading house COFCO said at an online industry conference on Thursday.

Soybeans are the top U.S. agriculture export to China.

However, rising Chinese soybean inventories in the coming months and falling crush margins could make buying U.S. beans unfavourable, said Zhang Hua, vice general manager of China, COFCO International.

“China needs to digest huge soybean inventories from May to September,” said.

He added that another “unfavorable factor” was that crush margins for U.S. shipments have fallen further.

“Chinese crushers will struggle with bad crush margins for a long time in coming future,” he said.

China’s soybean imports in 2019/20 are expected at 87.50 million tonnes, Zhang said, of which about 13.70 million tonnes are expected to come from the United States.

Brazilian exports to China in 2019/20 are expected to be 63.73 million tonnes, he said.

China will allow imports of barley and blueberries from the United States effective Thursday, according to notices on its customs website. (Reporting by Hallie Gu, Shivani Singh and Emily Chow; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Christian Schmollinger)