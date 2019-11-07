Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
U.S. Agriculture Department preparing second tranche of trade aid for farmers -Perdue

CHICAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Agriculture Department is preparing to roll out the second tranche of aid to compensate farmers for losses due to the U.S.-China trade war, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Thursday.

“We’ll be getting it ready hopefully by the end of this month or early December,” Perdue said in a call with reporters.

The payments are part of a $16 billion aid package announced in May to be paid in three separate tranches.

