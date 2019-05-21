Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
U.S. considers paying $2 per bushel for soybeans to help farmers - Bloomberg

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is considering payments of $2 per bushel for soybeans, 63 cents per bushel for wheat and 4 cents per bushel for corn as part of a package of up to $20 billion to offset farmers’ losses from the trade war with China, Bloomberg reported in a Tweet on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump had directed the U.S. Department of Agriculture to work on a new aid plan for U.S farmers, among the hardest hit by the trade dispute between the United States and China.

