Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 15, 2019 / 7:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

USDA to begin second tranche of trade aid for U.S. farmers next week

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday it will begin making a second round of 2019 trade aid payments to U.S. farmers next week.

The payments are part of a $16 billion aid package announced in May to be paid in three separate tranches.

Farmers will now be eligible to receive 25% of the total payment expected, in addition to the 50% they already received in the first round of the 2019 package, the USDA said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Sandra Maler)

