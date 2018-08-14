China's US aluminium scrap imports set to fall 73 pct in 2018 amid tariffs -Antaike

BEIJING, Aug 14 (Reuters) - China’s aluminium scrap imports from the United States are set to drop by around 73 percent this year in the wake of tariffs placed on the material by Beijing, according to Antaike, the research arm of the China Nonferous Metals Industry Association.

Antaike said in a note on Tuesday that U.S. scrap aluminium imports would fall by 450,000 tonnes in 2018 from last year’s total of almost 620,000 tonnes, with a 25 percent tariff on U.S. scrap from Aug. 23 making it “no longer feasible” to import from the United States. (Reporting by Tom Daly)