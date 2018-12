WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it made a final determination that American producers were being harmed by imports of common alloy aluminum sheet products from China, a finding that locks in duties on the products.

The ITC determination means that duties ranging from 96.3 percent to 176.2 percent previously announced by the U.S. Commerce Department would be put in place for five years. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)