U.S. to impose new duties on Chinese aluminum sheet products -sources

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday is expected to impose final anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on Chinese common aluminum sheet products of 96.3 percent to 176.2 percent, sources familiar with the decision told Reuters.

The decision marks the first time that final duties were issued in a trade remedy case initiated by the U.S. government since 1985. The Trump administration has promised a more aggressive approach to trade enforcement by having the Commerce Department launch more anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on behalf of private industry.

The final aluminum sheet duties, however, were reduced from those first imposed in April and July, according to the sources. The initial combined range was 198.4 percent to 280.46 percent. (Reporting by David Lawder and David Shepardson Editing by James Dalgleish)