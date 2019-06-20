Apple says U.S. tariffs on China to hurt global competitiveness

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - Apple Inc said proposed U.S. tariffs on goods from China, including iPhones, iPads, and Macs, will reduce the company’s contributions to the U.S. economy and hurt its global competitiveness.

The U.S. government should not move ahead with a proposal to impose tariffs of up to 25% on another $300 billion worth of goods from China, the tech company said in comments posted on a government website on Thursday.

Apple is among the latest U.S. firms to press the Trump administration to abandon its plan for more tariffs. (Reporting by Chris Prentice Editing by Simon Webb)