China says hopes U.S. does not underestimate its determination

BEIJING, May 14 (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it hopes the United States does not underestimate its determination to protect its interests, even as Washington threatened to extend tariffs to virtually all Chinese imports.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, speaking at a daily briefing, also said both countries agreed to continue pursuing a process of talks to resolve their trade dispute. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)