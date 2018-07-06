No one gains in a trade war, China's premier says

SOFIA, July 6 (Reuters) - No one will gain from a trade war, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday, speaking hours after the United States and China slapped tit-for-tat duties on $34 billion worth of the other’s imports.

“Trade war is never a solution,” Li said at a news briefing with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in Sofia before a summit with 16 central and eastern European countries.

“China would never start a trade war but if any party resorts to an increase of tariffs then China will take measures in response to protect development interests.” (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Angel Krasimirov, writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Janet Lawrence)