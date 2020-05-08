U.S., China top trade representatives held phone call -China ministry

BEIJING, May 8 (Reuters) - Top trade representatives of China and the United States held a phone call on Friday and agreed to strengthen macroeconomic and public health cooperation, China’s commerce ministry said in a statement.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also agreed during the call that the two countries will work together to create a favourable environment for implementing the Phase 1 trade deal reached early this year, the ministry said.

The two sides agreed to maintain communication going forward, the Chinese commerce ministry said in its statement.