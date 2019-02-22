U.S. Chamber of Commerce urges comprehensive U.S.-China trade deal

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Friday said gaps remain in the ongoing trade talks between the United States and China, particularly around structural issues, but urged both sides to make a comprehensive deal as soon as possible.

Officials for the nation’s top business lobbying group, who said they had been engaged with those familiar with talks, told reporters in a conference call that they also expected negotiations to continue past the March 1 deadline. (Reporting by Chris Prentice, David Lawder and Makini Brice Writing by Susan Heavey)