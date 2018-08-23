FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018 / 7:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

China hopes to reach a good result in trade talks with U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that China hopes to reach a good result in trade talks with the United States, and that it hopes the United States can meet China halfway.

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comments at a daily news briefing, after the two countries escalated their acrimonious trade war, implementing punitive 25 percent tariffs on $16 billion worth of the other’s goods. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Kim Coghill)

