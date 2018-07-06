FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2018 / 4:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China says forced to fight back against U.S. trade bullying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 6 (Reuters) - China has no choice but to fight back against U.S. bullying on trade, the country’s Commerce Ministry said on Friday, after Washington’s tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese imports took effect.

The ministry said in a statement that the U.S. move severely harms global supply and value chains and triggers global market turmoil. However, China would continue with its domestic reforms and opening up, it said. (Reporting by Michael Martina and Lusha Zhang Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

