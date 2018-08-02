FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 2, 2018 / 12:32 PM / in 35 minutes

CORRECTED-Possible new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods not 'cataclysmic' -Commerce Secretary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of network to Fox Business Network from Fox Business News in second paragraph)

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - New tariffs that the United States is threatening to impose on nearly half the goods imported from China would have a small impact on the Asian nation’s economy and not lead to disaster, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday as U.S. financial markets were set to open lower on the trade standoff.

“It’s not something that’s going to be cataclysmic,” he said in an interview with Fox Business Network, explaining that the 25 percent tariffs on $200 billion of goods would only amount to $50 billion a year, equal to less than 1 percent of China’s economy.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.