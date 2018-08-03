FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-China says its latest proposed tariffs on U.S. goods rational, restrained

BEIJING, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China’s Commerce Ministry said on Friday that Beijing’s new set of proposed import tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods are rational and restrained and warned that it reserves the right of further countermeasures in the intensifying trade war.

The commerce ministry, in a statement, said timing of the implementation of the new tariffs on U.S. goods will depend on the actions of the United States. Washington ratcheted up pressure for trade concessions from Beijing this week by proposing a higher 25 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Nick Macfie)

