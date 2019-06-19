CEOs of some U.S. firms to meet Chinese Premier Li this week - Bloomberg

June 19 (Reuters) - Top executives of at least five U.S. companies are scheduled to meet Chinese Premier Li Keqiang this week, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. firms whose chief executive officers would be attending the meeting in Beijing would include Dow Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Pfizer Inc and Honeywell International Inc, Bloomberg reported here

China and the United States, the world’s two largest economies, have agreed to revive trade talks after a long lull in efforts to resolve a costly trade dispute that has put pressure on financial markets and damaged the global economy. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru Editing by Susan Thomas)