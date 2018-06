BEIJING, June 1 (Reuters) - China’s Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Friday that he hoped the people of China and the United States, especially consumers, will continue to benefit from mutually beneficial U.S.-Sino trade relations.

Zhu was speaking to reporters at a briefing after China said this week that it will cut import tariffs on nearly 1,500 consumer products from July 1. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)