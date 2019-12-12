CORRECTED-U.S. Republican senator: announcement on Chinese tariffs possibly 'imminent'

(Removes reference to Cornyn being no. 2 Senate Republican)

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told senators that announcements were possibly “imminent” regarding U.S. tariffs on China, a top Senate Republican said on Thursday.

Lighthizer made the comments during a briefing for senators on the United States-Mexico-Canada trade deal, the revamped version of the North American Free Trade Agreement, Senator John Cornyn said. Cornyn did not provide additional details.

The United States is scheduled to impose tariffs on almost $160 billion worth of Chinese imports on Dec. 15. Earlier on Thursday, President Donald Trump said in a Twitter post that Washington and Beijing were nearing a trade deal. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Doina Chiacu)