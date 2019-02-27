U.S. aims to combat Chinese currency manipulation in trade deal-Lighthizer

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The United States is seeking to prevent China from competitively devaluing its currency as part of ongoing trade talks between the countries, following past manipulations of the yuan, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Wednesday.

Speaking to members of Congress, Lighthizer also said it would be a catastrophe for lawmakers to not approve the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal, adding that he expects a Federal Register notice formally delaying tariff hikes on Chinese goods in the coming days. (Reporting by David Lawder, Writing by Alexandra Alper Editing by Susan Thomas)