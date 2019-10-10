U.S. weighing China currency pact as part of partial trade deal - Bloomberg

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The United States is weighing a currency pact with China as part of a partial deal that could see a planned tariff hike next week being suspended, Bloomberg reported bloom.bg/35vnu7g on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the talks.

The White House is looking to roll out a formerly agreed currency pact with China as part of what it regards as a first-phase agreement with Beijing, according to the report, which added that it will be followed by further talks on issues like forced technology transfers and intellectual property. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)