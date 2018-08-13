China customs clearing 70,000-tonne U.S. soybean cargo - spokesman

BEIJING, Aug 13 (Reuters) -

* A vessel carrying U.S. soybeans, Peak Pegasus, has declared its cargo to customs as it unloads its 70,000-tonne shipment, a spokesman for General Administration of Customs said on Monday

* The process of clearing the cargo through customs is “ongoing”, he said

* He declined to comment on whether the shipment will incur the extra duties imposed on U.S. imports last month as part of Beijing’s tit-for-tat trade row with Washington (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Tom Hogue)