Trump mulls pushing March 1 deadline on tariffs on Chinese goods

WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that trade talks with China were going well and suggested he was open to pushing off the March 1 deadline to complete negotiations.

Tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports are scheduled to rise to 25 percent by March 1 if the world’s two largest economies do not settle their trade dispute, but Trump has suggested several times that he would be open to postponing the deadline. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)