Trump says 'it doesn't matter' if China's Xi attends G20 -Fox News

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday “it doesn’t matter” if Chinese leader Xi Jinping attends the Group of 20 summit later this month, predicting a trade deal with Beijing would occur at some point anyway.

“We’re going to see. Eventually they’re going to make a deal,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News Channel. He also said China manipulates its currency in order to avoid the squeeze of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods. (Reporting by Makini Brice and Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)