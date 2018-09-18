China unlikely to send trade delegation to U.S. after new tariffs-SCMP

BEIJING, Sept 18 (Reuters) - China likely will not send a trade delegation to Washington after the Trump Administration announced plans to implement tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday, citing an unidentified government source in Beijing.

The report said China is reviewing its previous plans to send a delegation headed by Vice Premier Liu He to the U.S. next week for fresh round of talks. The source told the paper that Beijing has not yet made a final decision but that a show of “sufficient goodwill” was a precondition for the planned talks.

The new U.S. tariffs would take effect on Sept. 24 at a rate of 10 percent and then escalate to 25 percent by the end of 2018.