U.S. trade delegation leaves Beijing -U.S. official

BEIJING, May 4 (Reuters) - A visiting high-level U.S. trade delegation has left Beijing and is headed back to the United States, a U.S. official told Reuters.

The talks over the past two days have involved a team led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and top Chinese officials, including Vice Premier Liu He, following months of threats and counter threats from both sides in a series of disputes over trade practices. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)