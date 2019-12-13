China to buy additional $32 bln in U.S. farm goods over two years, sign deal in January -USTR

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - China has agreed to buy $32 billion of additional U.S. farm products over two years as part of a phase one trade pact, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told reporters on Friday, adding the deal would be signed the first week of January.

As part of the agreement, Beijing agreed to buy $16 billion more in American agricultural products in the first year, up from the 2017 baseline of $24 billion, Lighthizer added. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Chris Reese)