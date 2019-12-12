Cyclical Consumer Goods
U.S., China agree to reduce tariffs, delay duties scheduled for Dec. 15 -source

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The United States has agreed to reduce some tariffs on Chinese goods and delay a tranche of tariffs that were slated to go into effect on Dec. 15 as part of a trade deal between the two economic giants, a U.S. source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

China also has agreed to make $50 billion in agricultural purchases in 2020 as part of the deal, that person and another U.S. source familiar with the talks said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Sandra Maler)

